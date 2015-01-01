Abstract

Diverse approaches to the treatment of depressive disorders are necessary to improve evidence-based practice and maximize treatment outcomes. As a result, a range of behaviors and other factors associated with the onset and course of depressive disorders should be examined more comprehensively. Behavioral activation (BA) is a treatment approach to these disorders that can be tailored to address certain health behaviors within the context of depression in an attempt to promote health behaviors whose adoption and maintenance can prove complementary in the treatment of depression. We conducted a scoping review of published studies in which BA-based interventions were used to promote certain health behaviors in individuals with depression. Our search of Medline and the Web of Science identified 336 potential candidate studies. Following screening and with the application of inclusion and exclusion criteria to isolate potentially eligible full-text records, we ultimately identified and evaluated 20 papers that report the nature and efficacy of these modified interventions. Across various domains, including substance use, exercise, medication adherence, and occupational and social success, we found evidence that many-but not all-of the studies we reviewed demonstrated that BA-based interventions were efficacious in promoting the health behavior of interest as well as reducing depressive symptomatology in participants. Implications for more widespread dissemination of such interventions, especially via mobile and web-based platforms due to their accessibility and affordability, are discussed. More research on the feasibility and efficacy of BA-based interventions tailored toward various determinants of health behavior and comorbidities of depressive disorders is warranted.

