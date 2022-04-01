|
Khan UR, Razzak JA, Jooma R, Warnberg MG. Injury 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35487826
INTRODUCTION: The burden imposed by motorcyclist deaths and injuries is high in low- and middle-income countries. Many injured motorcycle riders in these settings are underage. The aim of this study was to assess the association between age and severe injury in young motorcycle riders.
Language: en
Pakistan; Low middle-income country; Motorcycle riders; Road traffic injury; Underage driving