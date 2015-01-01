|
Shah R, Dodd M, Allen E, Viner R, Bonell C. J. Adolesc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35484876
INTRODUCTION: Neurobiological and social changes in adolescence can make victims of bullying more susceptible to subsequent impulsive behavior. With the high prevalence of bullying in schools and rise in cyberbullying in the United Kingdom, it is important that the health impacts of bullying victimization, including on risk-taking, are understood. Our study aims to investigate whether bullying/cyberbullying victimization is associated with subsequent health risk-taking behavior in adolescence. Risk-taking behavior includes electronic cigarette and cigarette smoking, alcohol consumption, illicit drug use, early sexual debut, weapon carrying, damaging property, and setting fire.
risk factors; bullying/victimization; health and well-being; internet use/online relationships; life events; peer relationships; risk behavior and sensation seeking