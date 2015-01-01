|
Citation
|
Eckert CD, Tarleton EK, Pellerin J, Mooney N, Gell NM. J. Aging Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35487237
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Poor nutritional status is a risk factor for falls and impedes recovery from falls in older adults. The primary objective of this study was to investigate the relationship between nutrition status and fall risk over time in a cohort of older adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
older adults; falls; community-dwelling; fall risk; food insecurity; nutrition risk