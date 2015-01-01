Abstract

AIM: To integrate the literature on workplace bullying among nurses and identify characteristics of anti-bullying interventions.



BACKGROUND: Workplace bullying in nursing is a major concern, potentially affecting nursing practice, patient outcomes, and nurses' health. EVALUATION: PubMed, Cochrane Library, CINAHL, EMBASE, and PsychINFO were searched for English articles published between December 2020 and January 2021 on workplace bullying among nurses. Eight articles were selected, and a quality assessment and data extraction followed. KEY ISSUES: While the studies employed various intervention approaches, their workplace bullying conceptualizations and instruments varied, as did the outcome variables selected to assess the effects of the intervention.



CONCLUSION: Anti-bullying interventions were effective, and the methods of their delivery have diversified. However, issues such as the lack of conceptual clarity, intervention specificity, and elaboration remain unaddressed. Further studies are needed to develop updated and standardized instruments to tailor anti-bullying interventions. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: Upgraded intervention strategies that reflect the contemporary nursing context and participant characteristics are warranted to ensure workplace bullying prevention. Active intervention by upper management is essential to develop and implement effective workplace bullying interventions.

