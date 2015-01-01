SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Phan S, Hampton MDC. J. Nurses Prof. Dev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/NND.0000000000000875

35486837

This evidence-based practice project implementation aimed to enhance new graduate nurses' abilities to address workplace bullying. A mixed educational methodology was used. Participants indicated applying learned behaviors to improve communication, peer relationships, teamwork, and patient safety and to address bullying. Civility ratings did not significantly increase from before to after the intervention, presumably because of high baseline ratings. Future research should identify sensitive and specific measures to detect bullying behavior changes.


Language: en
