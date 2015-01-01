Abstract

The category of obstetric violence has existed for several years in the legal and public arenas in Mexico. Among the practices in this field, the increase in the use of caesarean section has fueled a reflection on the kind of considerations that push to favor a surgical intervention over a vaginal delivery; this situation increasingly raises discussions in several public arenas. The article analyses several articles written by specialists in two Mexican journals Salud Pública de México and Género y Salud en Cifras. The goal is to observe, after an analysis of some articles, the evolution of conceptions of caesarean sections over the past decades and to understand the questions surrounding the increase of the C-Sections and the reasons (medical and non-medical) which underpin this decision, to identify a potential profile of women and the progressive emergence of the discourse of risk of having a C-Section. We could observe that the research on the increase in the number of caesarean sections has indeed gained in importance, also the research on the non-medical criteria. We also noticed that the two reviews analyzed, rarely link their reflections to the category of obstetric violence. Among other things, we were able to remark the gradual amplification of the discourse of risk, as well as the establishment of an approach consisting in including among the risk factors for the childbirth the fact of being a candidate for a C-Section without specific medical justifications.







La catégorie de " violence obstétricale " existe depuis plusieurs années sur la scène juridique et publique au Mexique. Parmi les pratiques relevant de ce domaine, l'augmentation du recours à la césarienne nourrit depuis des décennies une réflexion sur le genre de considérations qui poussent à favoriser une intervention chirurgicale au détriment de l'accouchement par voie basse, et provoque des controverses dans plusieurs scènes publiques. Sont ici analysés des articles écrits par des spécialistes dans deux revues mexicaines Salud Pública de México et Género y Salud en Cifras. Le but est d'observer, à partir de cette analyse, l'évolution des conceptions des césariennes au cours des dernières décennies et de comprendre les questionnements sur l'augmentation de ces actes et les motifs (médicaux et non médicaux) qui ont sous-tendu cette décision, de repérer les profils des femmes concernées et l'émergence progressive du discours sur le risque à subir ce type d'intervention. On constate que la recherche sur l'augmentation du nombre de césariennes a effectivement gagné en importance, surtout celle portant sur les critères non médicaux, mais aussi que les deux revues analysées rattachent rarement leurs réflexions à la catégorie de " violence obstétricale ". Entre autres choses, nous avons pu remarquer l'amplification graduelle du discours sur le risque, ainsi que la mise en place d'une approche consistant à inclure, parmi les facteurs de risque pour l'accouchement, le fait d'être candidate à une césarienne sans justification médicale précise.

Language: fr