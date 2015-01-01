Abstract

BACKGROUND: The study was to report the clinical features and post-operative outcomes in military personnel admitted to the Ocular Trauma Center of Gülhane Training and Research Hospital after sustaining combat injuries in urban warfare.



METHODS: This is a retrospective, non-comparative, interventional case series analyzing Turkish military personnel transferred to our tertiary ocular trauma center from the warfare zone and combat support hospitals. Ocular injuries were subdivided into zones and ocular trauma classification.



RESULTS: There were 103 combat ocular injuries in 74 military personnel. The average age was 27.31±4.64 years (range; 21-48 years), and all were men (100%). The average follow-up was 529.34±213.98 days (288-1464 days). There were 84 open-globe and 19 closed-globe injuries. Thirty-six (34.9%) had final vision of 20/40 or better. Pars plana vitrectomy was the most common surgery (79.6%). Five eyes underwent evisceration, and seven eyes developed phthisis bulbi. The globe survival rate was 88.3%. Zone III injuries (32.2%) were the most common cause of unfavorable visual outcomes, and most injuries were caused by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) (59.2%). These devices also had the worst impact on globe survival and visual improvement. These eyes had a higher likelihood ratio of requiring globe removal surgery or developing phthisis bulbi [odds ratio: 21.5 (95% CI: 1.23-373)]. Two eyes that underwent keratoprosthesis-assisted pars plana vitrectomy followed by penetrating keratoplasty (PKP) during the same session developed PKP failure while failure was not seen in any of the cases that underwent PKP in a later session.



CONCLUSION: Ocular injuries related to IEDs had the most significant impact on both visual and anatomic prognoses, and globe survival was less likely in eyes with zone III trauma, in which intraocular foreign bodies penetrated the choroid. There is a higher pos-sibility of PKP failure if this procedure is performed during the same session as other ocular surgery.

