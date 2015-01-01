Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence against physicians is a global issue that causes impaired physical and mental health, declined work quality, resignations, and even suicides. Studies regarding violence against physicians are very limited. Therefore, our aim is to investigate the physical violence incidents against physicians presented in print media between 2008 and 2018.



METHODS: A total of 8612 news reports acquired in national news database via 45 keywords were assessed. Five hundred and sixty-four of the reports met the inclusion criteria and were retrospectively analyzed.



RESULTS: Of 5964 news reports, 3754 (62.9%) were reprimands and protests against violence incidents. In 11 years, 560 individual incidents occurred where 647 physicians were physically assaulted, with 2267 news reports written on those incidents. The number of incidents increased over the years, and in 2012 both the number of incidents (n=91) and news reports count per incident were found highest. About 77.7% of assaulted physicians were male, and incident rate was higher in Western Turkey (42.15%). In 11 years, ten dedicated physicians have lost their lives in the line of duty. Emergency medicine (20.4%), primary care (9.89%) were the departments most exposed to physical violence. The claim of receiving inadequate medical attention was noted to be the primary allegation of the assailants.



CONCLUSION: The frequency of physical violence incidents against physicians is increasing. Throughout the study period, news reports containing condemnations, critiques, and protests are also more frequently, yet not adequately, placed in print media. Thus, social and public awareness ought to be enhanced through national and global media outlets. Furthermore, extensive measures must be taken by governments in order to prevent and eliminate violence.

Language: en