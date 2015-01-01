Abstract

Soft tissue injuries from animal bites are encountered occasionally in rural areas, resulting from attacks by, for example, dogs, wolves, horses, donkeys, and cats. The commonly affected body parts include the face, head and neck, nose, ears, hands, arms, and legs. The traumatic exposure of the external genital organs following an animal bite is a highly rare condition. Dog bite injuries in this area are a clinical condition that requires careful management due to the bacterial density of the oral flora of dogs, and also the potential bac-terial flora in the genital area, resulting in a high risk of infection. Tissue defects following dog bites to the genital area are at high risk of morbidity, and may even result in life-threatening conditions in the event of a major infection. The classical treatment approaches to soft tissue defects resulting from animal bites include wound irrigation, debridement, rabies and tetanus immunoprophylaxis, antibiotic therapy, and reconstruction after the elimination of the infection. Recently, however, the early acute approach seems to have replaced the conventional late period treatment, with studies recommending surgical repair in the early stage where possible. In this article, an unusual etiology of scrotal defect was determined under the light of detailed literature data. The present study reports on a case in which an early repair was made after wound cleaning and care, debridement, and then prophylactic antibiotic therapy, soon after the referring of the case to the hospital. No signs of local or systemic infection were noticed at the wound site during follow-up. Post-op-erative recovery was uneventful and the repair performed on the case had a satisfactory outcome. Based on our clinical experience, we believe that reconstruction accompanied by an early prophylactic antibiotherapy can produce satisfactory outcomes in genital defects caused by animal bites.

