Abstract

BACKGROUND: Frostbite injuries remain to be one of the most complex and current problems of emergency medicine. Although cold burns are less frequent in hot climatic regions, it is a trauma, especially for men in our region. Also, most of the patients have difficulties in gaining early access to health and burn centers.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective analysis on sixteen patients aged between 13 and 82, who were presented to Gazi Yaşargil Training and Research Hospital Burn Center due to frostbite injuries. Data of each patient, including age, gender, injury time, extremity injuries, bacteriological observations, and general warming, were obtained from patients' files and computer records.



RESULTS: After providing the first intervention to all the patients with trauma, a circulatory disorder of the injury area was determined, and the treatment was provided accordingly. The treatment of these patients required very long and expensive operations, which often resulted in making them disabled.



CONCLUSION: Deep frostbites in the cold winter months are frequently observed due to the unconscious use of ice and illegal crossings from the mountains at the Turkey border.

