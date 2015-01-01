|
Citation
|
Yiğit E, Yastı A. Ulus. Travma Acil Cerrahi Derg. 2022; 28(3): 369-374.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Ulusal Travma ve Acil Cerrahi Dernegi)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35485554
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Frostbite injuries remain to be one of the most complex and current problems of emergency medicine. Although cold burns are less frequent in hot climatic regions, it is a trauma, especially for men in our region. Also, most of the patients have difficulties in gaining early access to health and burn centers.
Language: en