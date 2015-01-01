|
Sauvegrain P. Sante Publique 2022; 33(5): 627-628.
Violences dites " gynécologiques et obstétricales " envers les femmes immigrées de l'Afrique subsaharienne en France
(Copyright © 2022, SFSP)
The group of immigrant women from one of the countries of sub-Saharan Africa in France is particularly interesting to study in that it presents the most worrying maternal and perinatal health indicators [1], data found in other countries. of Europe [2]. It represents for maternity caregivers a group that fascinates them with its ease in giving birth (in total contradiction with the fact that they are the women most often cesarized) and by its ease in caring for their newborns. , drawing an ideal figure of the African mother in childbirth services [3, 4]. To explain some of these less favorable indicators, and even if the health system alone cannot explain all health disparities, I have been conducting interdisciplinary research for ten years on the quality of care that are provided to them. Many "differentiated care" for these women have been found, a concept introduced by Didier Fassin and which corresponds not only to a differentiated access to care but also to a lowering or raising of the standards of care for foreigners... [Google Translate]
Language: fr