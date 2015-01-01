Abstract

The group of immigrant women from one of the countries of sub-Saharan Africa in France is particularly interesting to study in that it presents the most worrying maternal and perinatal health indicators [1], data found in other countries. of Europe [2]. It represents for maternity caregivers a group that fascinates them with its ease in giving birth (in total contradiction with the fact that they are the women most often cesarized) and by its ease in caring for their newborns. , drawing an ideal figure of the African mother in childbirth services [3, 4]. To explain some of these less favorable indicators, and even if the health system alone cannot explain all health disparities, I have been conducting interdisciplinary research for ten years on the quality of care that are provided to them. Many "differentiated care" for these women have been found, a concept introduced by Didier Fassin and which corresponds not only to a differentiated access to care but also to a lowering or raising of the standards of care for foreigners... [Google Translate]

==



Le groupe des femmes immigrées depuis l'un des pays de l'Afrique subsaharienne en France est particulièrement intéressant à étudier en ce qu'il présente les indicateurs de santé maternelle et périnatale les plus préoccupants [1], données retrouvées dans d'autres pays d'Europe [2]. Il représente pour les soignant.e.s des maternités un groupe qui les fascine par son aisance à accoucher (en totale contradiction avec le fait qu'elles sont les femmes les plus souvent césarisées) et par son aisance à s'occuper de leurs nouveau-nés, dessinant une figure idéale de la mère africaine dans les services de suites de couches [3, 4]. Pour expliquer une partie de ces indicateurs moins favorables, et même si le système de santé ne saurait à lui seul expliquer l'ensemble des disparités de santé, je conduis depuis dix ans, en interdisciplinarité, des recherches qui portent sur la qualité des soins qui leur sont dispensés. De nombreux " soins différenciés " à l'encontre de ces femmes ont été retrouvés, concept introduit par Didier Fassin et qui correspond non seulement à un accès différencié aux soins mais aussi à un abaissement ou une hausse des normes de prise en charge des étrangers [5].

Language: fr