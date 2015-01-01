Abstract

The concept of "gynecological and obstetric violence", which emerged in the early 2000s in Latin America in activist and scientific circles, has been debated since the 2010s in French and European feminist and political circles. We show here how this concept is defined, what realities and practices it covers and by whom and in what context it is used in the public space in France and internationally, and in academic research. This concept allows for a new approach to medical care in gynecology and obstetrics that takes into account the experiences, both objective and subjective, of women and medical practices that are now technical, sometimes impersonal and disrespectful. Although there is a growing body of work in the social sciences that uses this conceptual approach, it focuses more on childbirth and less on strictly gynecological medical care.



La médicalisation de l'accouchement constitue une avancée majeure pour la santé des femmes et des enfants puisqu'elle a permis de réduire les taux de mortalité maternelle et infantile ainsi que les complications liées à la grossesse et l'accouchement. Elle peut toutefois également conduire à des actes et comportements qui ne respectent pas l'intégrité physique, mentale et sociale des femmes, voire à des pratiques non justifiées sur un plan médical [1]. Si de nombreux travaux en sciences sociales pointent depuis plusieurs décennies ces effets pervers de la biomédicalisation dans le suivi gynécologique et obstétrical, ce n'est que récemment qu'ils sont analysés sous l'angle des " violences ", à travers le concept de " violences gynécologiques et obstétricales ", même si le volet gynécologique de ces violences peine encore à émerger dans la sphère publique et académique. Les éléments mobilisés pour définir ce concept varient selon le contexte politique, économique et social du pays ou de la région. Ils oscillent entre ce que Miller et al. nomment le " too little, too late ", qui caractérise essentiellement les pays du Sud avec une sous-utilisation des services de santé, des ressources humaines et des plateaux techniques insuffisants, de multiples formes de négligence et des taux de mortalité maternelle et infantile élevés, et le " too much, too soon " qui se rapporte aux routines de surmédicalisation, sans justification rationnelle, des pratiques abusives et mutilantes et qui caractérise plutôt les pays du Nord dits " riches "...

Language: fr