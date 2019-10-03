|
Azcué M, Tain L. Sante Publique 2022; 33(5): 635-643.
L'émergence du concept de " violence obstétricale " : l'impact du mouvement féministe:
(Copyright © 2022, SFSP)
Scientific literature has already explored many aspects relating to the concept of violence in terms of genealogy towards feminist movements. Although the formulation of the concept obstetric violence is quite recent, the experience is old. It is this paradox that this article questions. More precisely, since the genealogy of this concept is anchored in hospital reflexivity and feminist movements, this contribution aims to elucidate how feminist movements have been able to play a facilitating role. Through the observation of a feminist association mobilized for alternative childbirth, this study aims to understand how activist dynamics paved the way for this new concept. The field research made it possible to identify two postures based on interviews with users. An analysis of the history of the association shows that an internal compromise in the association between these two postures has favored a space of words for parturients and negotiations with the local hospital for concrete achievements. The discussion analyzes these two postures through the prism of universalist and differentialist feminist points of view as well as of the sociology of the body. The conclusion questions this dynamic of social movements, asking if we can observe a similar process.
Language: fr