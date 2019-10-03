Abstract

Scientific literature has already explored many aspects relating to the concept of violence in terms of genealogy towards feminist movements. Although the formulation of the concept obstetric violence is quite recent, the experience is old. It is this paradox that this article questions. More precisely, since the genealogy of this concept is anchored in hospital reflexivity and feminist movements, this contribution aims to elucidate how feminist movements have been able to play a facilitating role. Through the observation of a feminist association mobilized for alternative childbirth, this study aims to understand how activist dynamics paved the way for this new concept. The field research made it possible to identify two postures based on interviews with users. An analysis of the history of the association shows that an internal compromise in the association between these two postures has favored a space of words for parturients and negotiations with the local hospital for concrete achievements. The discussion analyzes these two postures through the prism of universalist and differentialist feminist points of view as well as of the sociology of the body. The conclusion questions this dynamic of social movements, asking if we can observe a similar process.



Dès lors que l'on s'intéresse à la notion de " violence obstétricale ", on observe que son vécu est très ancien mais qu'il a fallu beaucoup de temps pour la nommer. C'est ce paradoxe que cet article se propose d'interroger.



Comme le rapporte notamment la résolution sur les violences obstétricales et gynécologiques, adoptée le 3 octobre 2019 par le Conseil de l'Europe, cette notion est demeurée longtemps cachée. Les pratiques qu'elle recouvre apparaissent, en effet, ancrées de longue date dans la routine médicale, ce qui explique qu'il ait fallu tout un cheminement pour qu'elles soient enfin identifiées comme violences [1]. La mise en forme officielle du concept de " violence obstétricale ", en Amérique du Sud, date du début des années 2000. Son usage s'est ensuite répandu dans le monde anglo-saxon puis francophone ; il est ainsi devenu présent en France dans les années 2010, avant d'être médiatisé en 2017.



De nombreuses études ont cherché à en définir les contours. Plusieurs travaux évoquent certains des actes mis en cause comme le fait d'imposer une position dorsale, de réaliser une épisiotomie sans en informer la parturiente ou d'effectuer des touchers vaginaux sans recueillir le consentement de la patiente. D'autres cherchent à approfondir l'analyse des rapports sociaux qui sous-tendent cette notion, notamment le pouvoir médical qui fait obstacle à l'agentivité des femmes [3]. Ces approches sont confrontées à la complexité d'une notion qui cristallise des enjeux et des points de vue entremêlés à différents niveaux [2]. Afin d'en esquisser le cadre, on peut se référer à la définition proposée par Marie-Hélène Lahaye, juriste et pionnière dans le domaine : " Tout comportement, acte, omission ou abstention commis par le personnel de santé, qui n'est pas justifié médicalement et/ou qui est effectué sans le consentement libre et éclairé de la femme enceinte ou de la parturiente. "

