Abstract

The Internet of Things (IoT), which includes anything as of conventional equipment to popular household gadgets like WSNs and RFID, has played an important role since its creation. With the enormous promise of IoT comes a slew of challenges. This research focuses on safety harms amongst other things. IoT security challenges will reveal themselves in IoT since it is based on the Internet. Furthermore, because the Internet of Things is made up of three layers: insight, transportation, and submission, this article will look at safety challenges at every layer unconnectedly and attempt to find out new harms and solutions. This research delves at cross-layer mixed addition obstacles and safety concerns, as well as IoT security issues in general and seeks to overcome them. Finally, this research compares and contrasts IoT and traditional network security concerns, as well as addressing new IoT security issues.



Keywords: The Internet of Things (IoT), Security, Authentication, Issues, Transparency, RFID, WSN.

Language: en