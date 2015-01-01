Abstract

All over the world, most of the road accidents are occurred by driving and some rash driving due to health issues. The main concept of this paper is to prevent the road accident so to prevent the road accident we are using smart glasses and some IOT based small user-friendly devices. The eye blink sensors present in smart glass are used to check the driver is sleepy or not with the help of the eyeball movement of the driver, if the driver is sleepy means it will trigger the alarm to conscious the driver. The IOT health monitoring system keeps a check on the blood pressure, glucose and pulse rate of the driver and in case of any problem found it will send a message alert to the respective hospital. In this process, the message or SMS will send to the relative or doctor and the message will also send to the local police to prevent the accident. The alcohol detector is also used which is attached to the steering of the vehicle and it is notified to the respective place.



Keywords: Safe Driving, IOT Sensors, Smart glasses, accidents

Language: en