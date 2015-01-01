Abstract

Our facial expressions keep on changing, and we have the intelligence of understanding the meaning of several of them. Broadly, we can classify the facial expression as - Happy, Sad, Angry, Scared, Surprised, Disgusted and Neutral. So, the major aim in this project is to show the mood of the person in front of the camera. And this requires that we provide our computer with the intelligence required to do so like our brains. Our brains have neural networks which are responsible for all kinds of thinking (decision-making, understanding) that we do, and we try to develop these neuron capabilities artificially called artificial neural network. Moreover, we will be using the concept of these neural networks to build the application which can recognize and inform about the expression on the face of the passenger. I will also work on adding a feature which notifies close contacts, in case of negative emotions like fear, sad etc.



KEYWORDS: Emotion Recognition, Facial Expression, CNN, Deep Learning, Computer Vision

Language: en