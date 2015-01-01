Abstract

The problem of increasing the accuracy of determining the mass and centre of gravity of vehicles in order to reduce accidents and improve transportation safety is considered. A comparative analysis of various systems and methods for determining the mass and centre of gravity of vehicles has been carried out. The advantages of non-contact methods and mass measuring instruments have been shown. The technique of non-contact determination of the vehicle mass by the vertical movement of its body has been proposed. An analytical and simulation model of a system for non-contact determination and remote control of the mass and centre of gravity of vehicles has been developed. On the example of aircrafts, the possibilities of simulating this system using various interpolation methods have been considered. For Airbus aircrafts, experiments have been carried out in the MathCad software using linear interpolation, fitting methods, least squares method, and Lagrange polynomials. The principles of constructing a system for non-contact determination of the mass and centre of gravity of aircrafts have been proposed. The choice of methods and instruments for measuring the aircraft fuselage vertical displacement for the implementation of such a system has been substantiated. The research results provide the possibility and prospect of creating a system for non-contact remote control of the mass and centre of gravity of aircrafts, as well as other types of aerial vehicles.

Language: en