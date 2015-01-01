Abstract

As we know, security has been major issue in today's scenario. Accidents are on increasing day by day. Here, we are talking about those accidents that are being occurred due to combustible gases, i.e., LPG, CNG. Frequently we hear, explosion in cylinder of household and vehicles. Several people have been injured and some got dead. So, we are making this project for security purpose that will detect combustible gases and alert candidates. Now a day's, LPG Gas leakage detectors comes in the market with the LPG sensor that only senses any gas leakage and sends a SMS to the emergency no. provided to it and alerts the user via audio or visual indications while we are on a project in which we are using a stepper motor also in addition to the normal LPG Gas leakage detectors which helps in turning off the switch when there an emergency in our absence. One of the preventive methods to stop accidents associated with the gas leakage is to install a gas leakage detection kit at vulnerable places. The main purpose of this project is to achieve a successful working prototype that is capable to detect the presence of gas leakage, which in this case, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The device should also perform automatic response with the implementation of an alarm system and the emergency shut down valve once the leakage has occurred and detected.



Keywords: MQ5 Sensor, buzzer, servo motor, spur gear, gas stove, leakage sensor, L324 AMPLIFIER, L239 DRIVE, potentiometer.

Language: en