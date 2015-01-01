Abstract

Forests cover 31% of the global land and they are responsible to maintain the ecological balance on the earth. This most essential resource of the human being can be destroyed due to natural calamities like forest fires. These can be caused because of numerous causes like sudden lightning, volcanic eruptions, extreme hot weather or even due to human negligence. These fires can endanger the lives of animals, bids, insects and the other creatures living. The health of people involved is affected, since dust and smoke and carbon mono-oxide released in the air can cause respiratory disorders. Fire departments are forced to use harmful chemicals in order to put wildfires under control. The soil absorbs these and thus fertility of the soil is affected. To avoid these disastrous loses to come extent our project is to detect forest fires in its early stages and to detect animals in the range of 5-6 meters and then report it to the authority via text messaging services. With the help of IoT sensors and algorithms we can get the live status of our forests.

Language: en