Abstract

The seismic safety of a fire extinguishing water tank must be verified because of the revision of the seismic design standard of fire protection systems. Although, the FRP water tank has weak physical properties, it is often used as a fire extinguishing water tank, confronting the reality that there is no way of checking its structural safety. This study focuses on a reliable structural analysis by extracting and accumulating data on the physical and chemical characteristics of FRP through the National Certification Testing Agency to ensure the structural safety of an FRP water tank. It has been found that sloshing causes the breakage of a water tank and the fluid movement in the lower part of a water tank can be reduced not by using the external reinforcement method but by improving the internal structure through binding of the water tank members. This method can be employed for reinforcing the seismic safety of an FRP water tank with weak physical properties. Accordingly, a water tank with a structure that prevents sloshing caused by an earthquake has been developed. The improvement in the seismic safety of the developed fire extinguishing water tank has been verified through a Solidworks simulation analysis. Therefore, the proposed strategy for the improvement of the seismic safety of a fire extinguishing water tank can be employed as the basic study material for using an FRP water tank with weak physical properties as the seismic fire extinguishing water tank.



Key Words: FRP Water Tank, Physical Property, Factor Value



소방시설의 내진설계 기준의 개정으로 소화수조 본체의 내진 안전성을 반드시 검증하게 되었다. 그럼에도 불구하고, 소화수조로 지금까지 현장에 많이 설치된 물성이 취약한 FRP 물탱크는 구조 안전성을 확인할 수 있는 방법이 없다는 현실에 직면하고 있다. 본 연구에서는 FRP 물탱크의 구조적 안전성 확보를 위한 FRP의 물리⋅화학적 특성 인자 값에 대해 국가공인시험기관을 통해 데이터를 추출 및 축적함으로서 구조해석의 신뢰성 제고에 대해 연구하였다. 또한 물성이 취약한 FRP 물탱크의 내진 안전성을 보강하는 방법을 외부 보강 방법이 아닌, 물탱크 부재간의 결속을 통한 자체 구조 개선으로 물탱크의 파손 원인을 제공하는 슬로싱 및 물탱크 하부 유체 유동 현상을 저감할 수 있음을 확인하였으며, 이로 인해 ｢지진에 의한 슬로싱 방지 구조를 갖는 물탱크｣를 개발하였다. 더불어 개발된 소화수조를 Solidworks Simulation 해석을 통해서 내진 안전성이 향상되었음을 검증하였다. 이러한 결과로 소화수조의 내진 안전성을 개선함으로써, 물성이 취약한 FRP 소화수조를 내진 소화수조로 사용하기 위한 기초연구 자료로 사용하고자 한다.

