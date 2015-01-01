Abstract

Automatic Emergency braking system could also be braking system which helps to use brakes automatically under the condition of emergency and helps to mitigate the severity of a cash. This paper deals with the study of designing and dealing of automatic emergency braking system using the various fundamental of mechanical and electronic engineering popularly mentioned to as ‘Mechatronics’ during this technique ultrasonic sensor with combine use of stereo cameras will detect the obstacle before of the vehicle and it’ll use relative distance between the obstacle and also the vehicle. The ECU will then judge if an accident is perhaps visiting happen or not and also the brakes are going to be applied automatically under this technique.

Language: en