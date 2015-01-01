SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chhabra A. International journal of conformity assessment 2022; 1(1): 9-12.

10.55459/ijca/v1i1/ac

Worldwide, the negative impacts of fire on cladding materials has increased over the years as buildings grow taller and the complexities of ownership, liability, and responsibilities increase. This paper discusses how the UAE fire code (UAE Fire and Life Safety Code of Practice) has effectively utilized proven conformity assessment standards—specifically ISO/IEC 17025, ISO/IEC 17065, and ISO/IEC 17020—to create robust mechanisms that drastically reduce fire safety hazards for building envelopes.


