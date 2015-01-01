|
Citation
|
Enfermeira, Mestranda na Universidade de São Paulo, Escola de Enfermagem de Ribeirão Preto, Pedrollo LFS, Vedana KGG, Pós-Doutora; Professora na Universidade de São Paulo, Escola de Enfermagem de Ribeirão Preto. RPESM 2021; (26): 59-74.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The approach of suicide and suicide grief in online environments is a reality that goes along with technological advances. Used by their users as spaces for expression, social networks are increasingly being a unique source of information for researchers. In this scenario, Twitter establishes itself as an important object of analysis for understanding the experience on the social network with emphasis on approaches in relation to the themes of suicide and grief, in order to reflect the impacts and implications for the mental health of its users.
Language: en