Abstract

The research aims to analyze the factors of violence and conflict in educational institutions, for the discovery of the central elements that allow the deterioration of the educational context, focused on the analysis of the variables of violence and conflict, using the analysis of these categories, in addition to the application of the Nash equilibrium, defining under this theory the ideal way to face the dynamics that emerge in the educational contexts affected by these phenomena. The method fits in with qualitative research focused on a type of descriptive correlational study, determining which elements are related to institutional deterioration. In addition, statistical descriptive analysis is used, along with multilayer perception as possibilities for identifying these aspects, in the search for specific solutions to the problem of violence and conflict in schools. The statistical results show no difference in the perception that respondents have about the two categories, which leads to indicate that there is a process of normalization of the different aspects of violence, both in the community and in educational institutions.



Education; Strategy; Balance; Community



La investigación tiene como objetivo analizar los factores de violencia y conflicto en las instituciones educativas, para el descubrimiento de los elementos centrales que permiten el deterioro del contexto educativo, centrado en el análisis de las variables violencia y conflicto, empleando el análisis de dichas categorías, además de la aplicación del equilibrio de Nash, definiendo bajo esta teoría el camino idóneo para afrontar las dinámicas que emergen en los contextos educativos afectados por estos fenómenos. El método se ajusta a la investigación cualitativa enfocada a un tipo de estudio descriptivo correlacional, determinando cuáles son los elementos relacionados con el deterioro institucional. Además, se emplea el análisis descriptivo estadístico, junto al perceptrón multicapa como posibilidades de identificación de dichos aspectos, en la búsqueda de soluciones específicas al problema de la violencia y al conflicto en la escuela. En los resultados estadísticos no se muestra la diferencia sobre la percepción que tienen los encuestados sobre las categorías, lo que lleva a señalar que existe un proceso de normalización de los diferentes aspectos de la violencia, tanto en la comunidad, como en las instituciones educativas.

