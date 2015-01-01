|
Rodas JJM. Ensaio: aval.pol.públ.Educ. 2021; 30: 520-549.
Violencia y conflicto como elementos centrales para el deterioro del contexto educativo de la Educación Básica y Media en instituciones educativas públicas
(Copyright © 2021)
unavailable
The research aims to analyze the factors of violence and conflict in educational institutions, for the discovery of the central elements that allow the deterioration of the educational context, focused on the analysis of the variables of violence and conflict, using the analysis of these categories, in addition to the application of the Nash equilibrium, defining under this theory the ideal way to face the dynamics that emerge in the educational contexts affected by these phenomena. The method fits in with qualitative research focused on a type of descriptive correlational study, determining which elements are related to institutional deterioration. In addition, statistical descriptive analysis is used, along with multilayer perception as possibilities for identifying these aspects, in the search for specific solutions to the problem of violence and conflict in schools. The statistical results show no difference in the perception that respondents have about the two categories, which leads to indicate that there is a process of normalization of the different aspects of violence, both in the community and in educational institutions.
Language: es
Comunidad; Educación; Equilibrio; Estrategia