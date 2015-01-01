|
Tuñón I, Martínez CE, Tuñón I, Martínez CE. Rev. Latinoam. Cienc. Soc. Niñez Juv. 2022; 20(1): 55-75.
Infancias y colecho en la Argentina: factores sociodemográficos, socioeconómicos y de salud familiar
PMID
This paper analyses the phenomenon of bed-sharing in terms of sociodemographic and socioeconomic variables, but also considers specific vulnerabilities like domestic violence and addictions. It is worth examining whether this practice is associated only with babies, or else if vulnerable contexts also have an impact on children's and adolescent's co-sleeping. The information was obtained through Social Debts in Argentina Survey, and this quantitative research concludes that in this country not only early years bed-share, the phenomenon impairs teenage girls more often and that the socio-economic factor plays a decisive role. For this reason, we propose the term "forced-bed-sharing", which refers to when co-sleeping is intensified by variables like overcrowding, single-parent family type, addictions and domestic violence.
