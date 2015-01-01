Abstract

This paper analyses the phenomenon of bed-sharing in terms of sociodemographic and socioeconomic variables, but also considers specific vulnerabilities like domestic violence and addictions. It is worth examining whether this practice is associated only with babies, or else if vulnerable contexts also have an impact on children's and adolescent's co-sleeping. The information was obtained through Social Debts in Argentina Survey, and this quantitative research concludes that in this country not only early years bed-share, the phenomenon impairs teenage girls more often and that the socio-economic factor plays a decisive role. For this reason, we propose the term "forced-bed-sharing", which refers to when co-sleeping is intensified by variables like overcrowding, single-parent family type, addictions and domestic violence.



Se caracteriza el fenómeno del colecho en términos sociodemográficos, socioeconómicos y en relación con las vulnerabilidades específicas de los hogares, tales como la violencia intrafamiliar y los consumos nocivos. A través de la Encuesta de la Deuda Social Argentina y un análisis multivariado cuantitativo, se abordan los siguientes interrogantes: ¿el colecho es una práctica asociada únicamente a los bebés?, ¿resulta más frecuente en contextos de pobreza o se trata de una práctica que atraviesa a diferentes infancias? Se concluye que el colecho no es un fenómeno exclusivo de los y las bebés; que en la adolescencia es más regresivo para las mujeres y que el factor socio-económico remite a un "colecho forzoso" que se especifica en interacción con el hacinamiento, la monoparentalidad, los consumos nocivos y la violencia intrafamiliar.

