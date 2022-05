Abstract

Teaching staff play a key role in the prevention of gender-based violence (GV) in the educational field. The objective of this work is to validate two scales in the local context to investigate how teachers and managers value the obstacles to addressing GBV and to know their assessment regarding the measures proposed to improve prevention and how to address it. A descriptive, cross-sectional and multicenter study was carried out with teachers and directors of public schools in Córdoba, Argentina. For this, a self-administered questionnaire was used that included two scales, one on obstacles and the other on measures. Descriptive, bivariate, exploratory factorial and Cronbach's alpha analyzes were performed, and a multiple regression model was built using each factor as a dependent variable. The validated scale of obstacles is made up of ten questions and the scale of measures includes thirteen. The multiple regression results indicate that the links and prejudices function as important obstacles for the primary level. The importance given to specialized help, as a measure to prevent GBV, is associated with the educational teams that have expressed the need for training on this topic. Those who have carried out prevention activities in primary schools value more the mainstreaming of the gender perspective as a measure. Schools with staff in a situation of GBV consider training in GBV to be a highly relevant measure. The scales validated in this study are reliable and collect empirical dimensions of the assessments of obstacles and measures in relation to addressing GBV in schools.



https://doi.org/10.16888/interd.2022.39.1.14

Language: es