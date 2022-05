Abstract

This article presents the validation of an abbreviated version of the Spiritual Practices Scale by Parsian and Dunning (2009). To do this, a sample of adults (n = 251, M = 60.85, SD = 13.40) victims of political violence in Chile during the civil-military dictatorship (1973-1990) was used. To assess the structure of the scale, a Confirmatory Factor Analysis (CFA) was performed, the reliability index was calculated (α = .85) and the convergent validity was assessed with a series of bivariate correlations between variables. As expected, the CFA reports an adequate fit to the unifactorial structure and the results show the significant relationship between spiritual practices and post-traumatic growth and between spiritual practices and religiosity. The relationship between these last two is medium-low (r = .29), which allows us to conclude that, although related, they are different constructs. From the analysis of the data, it cannot be concluded that there is a relationship between spiritual practices with age and income level. In conclusion, the abbreviated version of the Spiritual Practices Scale presents adequate levels of reliability and validity, which is why it is recommended for use in measuring spiritual practices, especially in those populations that do not adhere to a theistic faith.

