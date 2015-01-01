|
Lima FF, Ferigato SH, Silva CR, Oliveira ALO. Saúde debate 2022; 46: 76-92.
Percepções e experiências de mulheres atuantes no campo da saúde sobre violências de gênero
This article is the result of a master's research that aimed to map and analyze the perceptions of women who work in the field of Brazilian public health on gender violence experienced and expressed in their daily lives, through the cut-out of a broad study, entitled 'Women of Collective Health: a portrait of who builds the field', developed by the research-intervention-struggle movement of women active in this field, who form the 'Collective Adelaides: Feminisms and Health'. This is a quanti-qualitative study, intervention-type research, which starts from the mapping method and the theoretical references of black feminist epistemologies. The results are presented based on the typification of violence perceived by women, their interface with the process of work in health and daily life, pointing to the persistence and severity of the violence identified in the daily life of women working in the field of collective health and the possible contributions to gender studies, which are given by the deepening and analysis of this scenario from the articulation of the concepts of intersectionality and empowerment policy, as well as the delineation of possibilities for coping with these violence.
Language: pt
Estudos de gênero; Feminismo; Interseccionalidade; Saúde pública; Violência de gênero