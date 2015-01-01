Abstract

This article is the result of a master's research that aimed to map and analyze the perceptions of women who work in the field of Brazilian public health on gender violence experienced and expressed in their daily lives, through the cut-out of a broad study, entitled 'Women of Collective Health: a portrait of who builds the field', developed by the research-intervention-struggle movement of women active in this field, who form the 'Collective Adelaides: Feminisms and Health'. This is a quanti-qualitative study, intervention-type research, which starts from the mapping method and the theoretical references of black feminist epistemologies. The results are presented based on the typification of violence perceived by women, their interface with the process of work in health and daily life, pointing to the persistence and severity of the violence identified in the daily life of women working in the field of collective health and the possible contributions to gender studies, which are given by the deepening and analysis of this scenario from the articulation of the concepts of intersectionality and empowerment policy, as well as the delineation of possibilities for coping with these violence.



Este artigo é fruto de uma pesquisa de mestrado que se propôs a mapear e analisar as percepções de mulheres que atuam no campo da saúde coletiva brasileira sobre violências de gênero vividas e expressas em seus cotidianos, a partir do recorte de um estudo amplo, intitulado 'Mulheres da Saúde Coletiva: um retrato de quem constrói o campo', desenvolvido pelo movimento de pesquisa-intervenção-luta de mulheres atuantes nesse campo, que formam a 'Coletiva Adelaides: Feminismos e Saúde'. Trata-se de um estudo quanti-qualitativo, do tipo pesquisa-intervenção, que parte do método da cartografia e dos referenciais teóricos das epistemologias feministas negras. Os resultados são apresentados com base na tipificação das violências percebidas pelas mulheres, na sua interface com o processo do trabalho em saúde e na cotidianidade, apontando para a persistência e a gravidade das violências identificadas no cotidiano de mulheres atuantes no campo da saúde coletiva e nas contribuições possíveis para os estudos de gênero, que se dão pelo aprofundamento e pela análise desse cenário a partir da articulação dos conceitos de interseccionalidade e política do empoderamento, bem como pelo delineamento de possibilidades para enfrentamento dessas violências.

