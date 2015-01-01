Abstract

In Argentina, the configuration of agriculture in the key of agribusiness has been a central axis of the current development model. The expansion of the agribusiness logic profoundly transformed the social and productive structure, the identities and roles of the various agrarian subjects, reconfiguring the role of the State as a regulator of social relations. In this context, agribusinesses have been defined as a new pattern of capitalist accumulation in the agricultural sector. Based on the vast bibliography that deals with his study, we propose to advance in the analysis of agribusiness as a reorganization of agriculture in a context of social contract crisis, as a passage from the welfare state to the neoliberal stage. It can identify a pattern of behavior intrinsic to its operation and its "externalities", which is characterized by the deployment of the logic of appropriation and violence. Our proposal is to make a rereading of the dimensions or pillars of agribusiness as a deployment of social fascism in agriculture.



En Argentina, la configuración del agro en clave de agronegocio viene siendo un eje central del actual modelo de desarrollo. La expansión de la lógica de los agronegocios transformó profundamente la estructura social y productiva, las identidades y roles de los diversos sujetos agrarios, reconfigurando el rol del Estado en tanto regulador de las relaciones sociales. En este contexto, los agronegocios han sido definidos como un nuevo patrón de acumulación capitalista en el sector agropecuario. En base a la vasta bibliografía que se ocupa de su estudio nos proponemos avanzar en el análisis del agronegocio como reorganización del agro en un contexto de crisis del contrato social, en tanto pasaje del estado de bienestar a la etapa neoliberal. En él se puede identificar un patrón de comportamiento intrínseco a su funcionamiento y a sus "externalidades", que se caracteriza por el despliegue de la lógica de la apropiación y la violencia. Nuestra propuesta es realizar una relectura de las dimensiones o pilares del agronegocio en tanto despliegue del fascismo social en el agro.Palabras clave: agronegocio; apropiación; violencia; fascismo social

