|
Citation
|
Barbetta P, Domínguez D, Barbetta P, Domínguez D. Trabajo y sociedad 2022; 23(38): 467-486.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Apropiación y violencia en el agro argentino actual: un análisis crítico del agronegocio
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In Argentina, the configuration of agriculture in the key of agribusiness has been a central axis of the current development model. The expansion of the agribusiness logic profoundly transformed the social and productive structure, the identities and roles of the various agrarian subjects, reconfiguring the role of the State as a regulator of social relations. In this context, agribusinesses have been defined as a new pattern of capitalist accumulation in the agricultural sector. Based on the vast bibliography that deals with his study, we propose to advance in the analysis of agribusiness as a reorganization of agriculture in a context of social contract crisis, as a passage from the welfare state to the neoliberal stage. It can identify a pattern of behavior intrinsic to its operation and its "externalities", which is characterized by the deployment of the logic of appropriation and violence. Our proposal is to make a rereading of the dimensions or pillars of agribusiness as a deployment of social fascism in agriculture.
Language: es