Abstract

Exposure to psychosocial risks and workplace violence is associated with a higher prevalence of workers' mental health problems. The purpose of the present study was to examine the mediating role of workplace violence between psychosocial risks (ISOSTRAIN, effort-reward imbalance), organizational background (tyrannical leadership) and mental health problems (distress) among 1023 workers in three high complexity public hospitals in three regions of Chile. It was hypothesized that exposure to psychosocial risks and some organizational features (tyrannical leadership) is associated with lower levels of mental health and that part of this effect is mediated by exposure to workplace violence. A questionnaire was applied including the Negative Act Questionnaire Revised (NAQ-R), the Psychological Distress Screening, the Destructive Leadership Scale, the Effort-Reward Imbalance Questionnaire and the Job Content Questionnaire. Path analysis showed that exposure to psychosocial risks, tyrannical leadership and workplace violence increase levels of workers' distress. Part of the effect of psychosocial risks and tyrannical leadership on mental health is mediated by exposure to workplace violence. The article finishes by discussing the need to move forward in developing protocols and prevention of psychosocial risks and workplace violence, particularly in the context of public health work.



La exposición a riesgos psicosociales y violencia laboral se asocia con una mayor presencia de problemas de salud mental en los/as trabajadores/as. El presente estudio tuvo como objetivo indagar el rol mediador de la violencia laboral entre los riesgos psicosociales (ISOSTRAIN, desbalance esfuerzo-recompensa), antecedentes organizacionales (liderazgo tiránico) y problemas de salud mental (distrés) en 1023 trabajadores/as de tres hospitales públicos chilenos de alta complejidad de tres regiones del país. Se hipotetizó que la exposición a riesgos psicosociales y algunas características organizacionales (liderazgo tiránico) se asocia a menores niveles de salud mental y que parte de este efecto se encuentra mediado por la exposición a violencia laboral. Se aplicó un cuestionario incluyendo el Negative Act Questionnaire Revised (NAQ-R), el Screening de Distrés Psicológico, la Escala de Liderazgo Destructivo, el Cuestionario de Desbalance Esfuerzo-Recompensa y el Job Content Questionnaire. Mediante análisis de senderos, se observó que la exposición a riesgos psicosociales, liderazgo tiránico y violencia laboral aumenta los niveles de distrés de los/as trabajadores/as. Parte del efecto de los riesgos psicosociales y el liderazgo tiránico en la salud mental se encuentra mediado por la exposición a violencia laboral. El artículo termina discutiendo la necesidad de avanzar en protocolos y prevención de riesgos psicosociales y violencia laboral, en particular en el contexto del trabajo en salud pública.Palabras clave: violencia laboral; riesgos psicosociales; salud mental; distrés; liderazgo