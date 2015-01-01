Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to analyze the spatial pattern of mortality due to suicide and social factors associated with its occurrence.



METHOD: an ecological study that used data from the Mortality Information System (Sistema de Informação sobre Mortalidade, SIM) from 2008 to 2018. The unadjusted and Bayesian mean mortality rates were calculated for each northeastern municipality and the Ordinary Least Squares (OLS) and Geographically Weighted Regression (GWR) non-spatial and spatial regression models were used.



RESULTS: the highest mortality rates due to suicide are especially concentrated in the municipalities of Piauí and Ceará. The predictive variables of suicide were as follows: Gini Index (p<0.001), unemployment rate ≥ 18 years old (p<0.001), Municipal Human Development Index (p<0.001), illiteracy rate ≥ 18 years old (p<0.001), per capita income (p<0.001), percentage of people in homes with inadequate walls (p=0.003), percentage of people in homes with inadequate water supply and sewage (p<0.001), and percentage of people vulnerable to poverty who commute for more than one hour to work (p<0.001).



CONCLUSION: eight predictive variables of mortality due to suicide in the Northeast region were identified that act as risk or protective factors, depending on the municipality under study.

Language: en