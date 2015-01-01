Abstract

We would like to contribute to the debate in the scientific community based on the work of Emanuella de Castro Marcolino and authors1 on repercussions of social distancing in times of Covid-19 around domestic violence. In addition to discussing how the Covid-19 pandemic increased situations of domestic violence, the article ends by pointing out the need for intervention measures and strengthening the safety net.



From this urgent discussion, we relate a point on which the World Health Organization (WHO) has recently highlighted: the fight against the infodemic and misinformation2. The challenge, at this moment, is not limited to the dissemination of scientific information, but mainly the way of dealing with the selection of contents and of not underestimating the inability to understand, facing such elements as crucial aspects that facilitate or create barriers in the process of health3. Within this context, it is worth mentioning the initiative taken by the WHO, supported by the potential of information and communication technologies at a distance for teaching during the Covid-19 pandemic, which quickly produced a massive open online course (MOOC), in different languages, on health topics related to the pandemic, launched in January 20204. By the end of March 2020, more than 230,000 people had registered for the course. The evaluation on the use of the MOOC during the pandemic pointed out as a success the fact that it can take knowledge anywhere and to any interested parties.



Gostaríamos de contribuir com o debate na comunidade científica a partir do trabalho de Emanuella de Castro Marcolino e autoras1 sobre rebatimentos do distanciamento social em tempos de Covid-19 em torno da violência doméstica. Além de discorrer sobre como a pandemia de Covid-19 potencializou as situações de violência doméstica, o artigo termina por apontar a necessidade de medidas de intervenção e fortalecimento da rede de proteção.



Dessa discussão urgente relacionamos um ponto no qual a Organização Mundial da Saúde (OMS) recentemente colocou como destaque: o enfrentamento da infodemia e da desinformação2. O desafio, neste momento, não circunscreve apenas a divulgação de informações científicas, mas principalmente a maneira de ocupar-se da seleção de conteúdos e de não subestimar a incapacidade de compreensão, encarando tais elementos como aspectos cruciais que facilitam ou criam barreiras no processo de saúde3. Inserida nesse contexto, cabe apontar a iniciativa tomada pela OMS, amparada pela potencialidade das tecnologias de informação e comunicação a distância para o ensino durante a pandemia da Covid-19, que rapidamente produziu um curso do tipo massive open online course (MOOC), em diferentes línguas, sobre temas de saúde relacionados à pandemia, lançado em janeiro de 20204. No fim de março de 2020, mais de 230 mil pessoas haviam se inscrito no curso. A avaliação sobre o uso do MOOC durante a pandemia apontou como êxito o fato de poder levar o conhecimento a qualquer lugar e para quaisquer interessados...

