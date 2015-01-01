|
Garcia-Silva S, Lima Junior P, Caruso H. Educ. Soc. 2022; 43: e248105.
A violência urbana e escolar nas periferias de Brasília
(Copyright © 2022)
unavailable
Abstract
This paper aims at discussing the relationship between school and urban violence in Brasília. Through a multivariate exploratory analysis of government data, we measured the association between social class and violence indicators.
Periferias; Sociologia da educação; Sociologia da violência; Violência escolar; Violência urbana