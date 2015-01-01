Abstract

This paper aims at discussing the relationship between school and urban violence in Brasília. Through a multivariate exploratory analysis of government data, we measured the association between social class and violence indicators.



RESULTS show that school violence is irreducible to urban violence and it may be intense in regions regarded safe or scarce in violent and peripheral regions. Crimes of contempt and aggression at the school are typically independent of neighborhood homicide rates. Implications for public policies, student dropout and teaching work are discussed.



Este artigo visa discutir as relações entre a violência escolar e urbana na região de Brasília. Por meio de uma análise exploratória multivariada de dados governamentais, buscou-se avaliar a associação entre indicadores de classe e violência. Os resultados mostram que a violência escolar é irredutível à violência urbana, podendo ser intensa em regiões consideradas muito seguras ou escassa em regiões consideradas violentas e periféricas. Crimes de desacato e agressão registrados na escola são tipicamente independentes das taxas de homicídios na vizinhança. Implicações para políticas públicas, evasão discente e trabalho docente são discutidas.

Language: pt