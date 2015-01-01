Abstract

This article presents a state-of-the-art review of health and social science studies on violence towards elder people commited in the Global North between 1970 and 2020. First, the initial concern over the so-called hidden problem of abuse of elder people (19701980) is reviewed; second, its conformation as a public problem (1980-2000) is analyzed; and third, the emergence of feminist positioning on abuse and violence towards elder people as a gendered problem (1990-2020) is addressed. In the final considerations, some reflections on this investigative journey, focusing on the feminist contributions to this field of study are presented.



===



El artículo presenta un estado del arte de estudios de las ciencias sociales y de la salud sobre la violencia hacia las personas mayores producidos en el Norte global entre 1970 y 2020. Comenzaremos revisando la preocupación inicial sobre el llamado problema oculto del abuso hacia las personas mayores (1970-1980), para después analizar su conformación como un problema público (1980-2000). Posteriormente, abordaremos la emergencia del posicionamiento feminista sobre el abuso y la violencia hacia las personas mayores como un problema generizado (1990-2020). En las consideraciones finales, ofreceremos nuestras reflexiones sobre este recorrido investigativo y nos detendremos en los aportes feministas a este campo de estudio.Palabras clave: Personas mayores; envejecimiento; abuso; violencia; género; feminismo