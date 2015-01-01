|
Gonzálvez Torralbo H, Bravo Rojas C, Gonzálvez Torralbo H, Bravo Rojas C. CUHSO (Temuco) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Del problema oculto al generizado: un estado del arte de los estudios sobre el abuso y la violencia hacia las personas mayores en el Norte global (1970-2020)
This article presents a state-of-the-art review of health and social science studies on violence towards elder people commited in the Global North between 1970 and 2020. First, the initial concern over the so-called hidden problem of abuse of elder people (19701980) is reviewed; second, its conformation as a public problem (1980-2000) is analyzed; and third, the emergence of feminist positioning on abuse and violence towards elder people as a gendered problem (1990-2020) is addressed. In the final considerations, some reflections on this investigative journey, focusing on the feminist contributions to this field of study are presented.