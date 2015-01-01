Abstract

School violence has been a research topic in Brazil since the 1980's and it is one of the main challenges the national education system faces. The central objective of this article is to discuss the role of the experiences of school violence in the abandonment of the teaching career. To this end, we interviewed a former teacher who - as many others - had given up teaching after suffering emotional exhaustion due to the violence experienced at school. Based on literature and on the narrative inquiry of the former teacher's reports, we considered it important to realize that school violence is an experience which is objectively regulated and subjectively experienced. While an objectively regulated reality, violence can be classified as a crime, incivility and symbolic violence. As a subjectively lived experience, we can distinguish various levels of trivialization that - in Arendt's sense - designate the superfluity and the superficiality of the social relationships in totalitarian systems. Together, both dimensions - objective and subjective - constitute what we term as the school violence matrix, which is an analytical tool that is potentially useful for investigating how the violence can influence the paths of teaching professionals. Also, the results enabled us to understand how the several school agents (students, the principal and even the teacher) participate in the production of school violence and how the parties involved have conflicting perceptions. At last, implications for the teachers' education are discussed.



===



A violência escolar é tema de pesquisa no Brasil desde os anos 1980 e está entre os principais desafios enfrentados pela educação no país. O objetivo central deste artigo é discutir o papel das experiências de violência escolar no abandono da carreira docente. Para isso, entrevistamos uma ex-professora que, assim como muitas outras, abandonou a docência após sofrer exaustão emocional em decorrência das violências sofridas na escola. A partir da literatura e da investigação narrativa dos relatos da ex-docente, consideramos importante reconhecer que a violência escolar é uma experiência objetivamente regulada e subjetivamente vivida. Enquanto realidade objetivamente regulada, a violência pode ser classificada como crime, incivilidade e violência simbólica. Como experiência subjetivamente vivida, podemos distinguir diferentes graus de banalização que, no sentido empregado por Arendt, designa a superfluidade e a superficialidade das relações humanas em sistemas totalitários. Juntas, as duas dimensões, objetiva e subjetiva, formam o que denominamos matriz da violência escolar, uma ferramenta analítica potencialmente útil para investigar como a violência influencia os percursos profissionais docentes. Os resultados ainda permitiram entender como os diversos agentes escolares (alunos, diretor e a própria professora) participam da produção da violência escolar e como as partes envolvidas têm percepções conflitantes. Por fim, implicações na formação de professores são discutidas.

Language: pt