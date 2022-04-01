|
Citation
|
Kreski NT, Chen Q, Olfson M, Cerdá M, Martins SS, Mauro PM, Hasin DS, Keyes KM. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35489630
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Suicidal behavior and bullying victimization are important indicators of adolescent psychological distress, and are patterned by sex, race/ethnicity and sexual identity. This study aimed to estimate trends and disparities in these factors along key demographics.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; suicide; bullying; disparities; trends