Most studies of school bullying in China are atheoretical. To fill the gap in the literature, we introduce criminological theories in an attempt to test propositions broadly derived from these perspectives in the study of physical bullying. Relying on data collected from 12 middle schools (Grades 7 to 9) in three cities with information on both physical bullying victimization and perpetration, we hypothesize that there is a relationship between victims and offenders, and that models predicting bullying perpetration would also account for bullying victimization, but the variable strengths may vary.
China; offender-victim overlap; physical bullying; strain/bond perspective; subcultural perspective