Abstract

School violence, as a special type of violence, refers to behaviors that take the school as a background, occur inside the school, and cause physical and/or psychological harm to school members. This review builds on growing literature in the field of school violence in mainland China with a focus on school bullying as its most common form. It provides an overview of the most recent evidence estimating the prevalence of different forms of school bullying/violence. This work also outlines the overall research on school violence, summarizes influencing factors, and highlights key areas to be strengthened and improved. Finally, the authors provide noteworthy suggestions for future research.

