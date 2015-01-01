SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Martinez A, Villegas L, Hassoun Ayoub L, Jensen E, Miller M. J. School Violence 2022; 21(2): 190-205.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15388220.2022.2039682

unavailable

Restorative justice (RJ) practices have expanded significantly with the aim of improving school safety. Despite RJ's potential for transformative change, the factors driving these changes have rarely been the focus of rigorous scientific investigation. This qualitative study applies a system change framework to examine how organizational system structures (i.e., resources, beliefs, policies, decision-making, and power) affect RJ implementation. This study leverages an experimental design to understand how enhancing staff capacity to implement RJ programming can promote system change.

FINDINGS highlight the influence of material resources, social relationships, beliefs about teaching and discipline, and decision-making by principals on the implementation of RJ practices.

FINDINGS also underscore the importance of developing RJ staff capacity to create a resource-rich environment that promotes implementation and drives system changes.


implementation; justice; restorative; School; system; transform

