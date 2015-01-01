|
Martinez A, Villegas L, Hassoun Ayoub L, Jensen E, Miller M. J. School Violence 2022; 21(2): 190-205.
Restorative justice (RJ) practices have expanded significantly with the aim of improving school safety. Despite RJ's potential for transformative change, the factors driving these changes have rarely been the focus of rigorous scientific investigation. This qualitative study applies a system change framework to examine how organizational system structures (i.e., resources, beliefs, policies, decision-making, and power) affect RJ implementation. This study leverages an experimental design to understand how enhancing staff capacity to implement RJ programming can promote system change.
implementation; justice; restorative; School; system; transform