Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol-related morbidity and mortality have increased substantially in the U.S. Understanding the population health implications of these concerning trends, including by identifying clinical subgroups of alcohol users at increased risk for potentially preventable acute causes of mortality, is of critical importance.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study used statewide, all-payer, longitudinally-linked ED patient record and mortality data from California. Participants comprised all residents presenting to a licensed ED at least once in 2009-2011 with a diagnosis of alcohol use disorder (AUD). Participants were followed for one year after index ED visit to assess acute injury (unintentional poisoning, suicide, homicide, motor vehicle crash, and fall- or fire-related injury) and all-cause mortality rates per 100,000 person-years. Age-, sex-, race/ethnicity-adjusted standardized mortality rates (SMRs) for acute injury causes of death were determined using statewide mortality data.



RESULTS: Among 437,855 patients with index non-fatal ED visits for AUD, the 12-month acute injury mortality rate was 608.6 per 100,000 (SMR=8.0; 95% CI=7.7, 8.3), and all-cause mortality was 5700.7 per 100,000 (SMR=6.5; 95% CI=6.4, 6.6). Unintentional poisoning accounted for 46.5%, and suicide for 19.7%, of acute-injury deaths. Acute injury deaths comprised 71.7% of all-cause mortality among patients aged 10-24 years, but much lower proportions among older patients. Female AUD patients had lower rates for all mortality outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Emergency department patients with a recognized AUD comprise a population at persistently elevated risk for mortality. Age-related AUD patient differences in common causes of death, including drug overdose and suicide, can inform the structure of future clinical interventions.

Language: en