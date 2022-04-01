Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Traumatic events are the leading cause of life-altering disability in adults of working age. The management of patients with traumatic injury has substantially improved due to development of sophisticated trauma centers increasing survival after injury. Unlike the adoption of the trauma system framework, the same has not occurred with specialized trauma recovery services to include mental and social health needs. This literature review will discuss unique issues facing trauma survivors, some current recovery programs available, outcomes and benefits of these programs, and barriers that impair widespread incorporation. OBSERVATIONS: Studies have shown that patients with traumatic injury experience reduction in quality of life and concurrent threats to mental health, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), alcohol use disorder, and recreational substance abuse. Patients with traumatic injury also have high recidivism rates, low pain management satisfaction, and poor engagement in care following injury. Screening efforts for PTSD, mental illness, and alcohol and substance abuse are more widely available interventions. Early coordinated efforts included dedicated multidisciplinary recovery teams. Recently, more methodical and organized programs, such as the Trauma Survivors Network, trauma collaborative care, Trauma Recovery Services, and Center of Trauma Survivorship, have been implemented.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: The enrollment of patients with traumatic injury in novel programs to enhance recovery has led to heightened self-efficacy, better coping mechanisms, and increased use of mental health services. Additionally, trauma recovery services have been shown to reduce recidivism and have generated cost savings for hospital systems. While positive outcomes have been demonstrated, they are not consistently predictable. Barriers for widespread implementation include limitations of time, funding, and institutional support. This article describes models of successful programs initiated within some trauma centers, which may be duplicated to serve future trauma survivors.

Language: en