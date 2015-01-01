Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this study is to analyze the effect of human factor training in aircraft maintenance accident mitigation and aircraft safety in post COVID-19 aviation scenarios. The cause of aircraft accidents and details of three decades of selective aircraft maintenance accidents are analyzed to arrive to the significant aviation safety factor. The effect of COVID-19 pandemic and related technological applications to maintain high standards of safety and their applications in aircraft maintenance with respect to the view of human factors are discussed in details.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This paper details the overview of the human errors, error mitigation and need of human factor applications in aircraft maintenance industry for safe air travel. The criticality of aircraft maintenance in keeping aircraft in airworthy condition to provide safe air transportation without delay and to support airline economy is discussed in this study.



The route of error mitigation and need of high standard technological training with human factor knowledge, to aircraft maintenance students are analyzed in detail with the opportunity of percentages of error reduction.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study bridges, gained knowledge for aircraft maintenance error mitigation, current accident rates and future training needs for safest air travel through high standard quality maintenance in aircraft and its systems.

