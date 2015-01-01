|
C.s. K, J. AB. Aircraft Engineering and Aerospace Technology 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022)
PURPOSE The purpose of this study is to analyze the effect of human factor training in aircraft maintenance accident mitigation and aircraft safety in post COVID-19 aviation scenarios. The cause of aircraft accidents and details of three decades of selective aircraft maintenance accidents are analyzed to arrive to the significant aviation safety factor. The effect of COVID-19 pandemic and related technological applications to maintain high standards of safety and their applications in aircraft maintenance with respect to the view of human factors are discussed in details.
Air safety; Air travel; Aircraft maintenance; Augmented reality virtual reality; Computer-based maintenance management; COVID-19 aviation; Error mitigation; Human factors; Maintenance safety; Training