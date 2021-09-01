Abstract

PURPOSE: To use fantasy football points as a simple measure alongside on-field statistics to compare performance in National Football League (NFL) offensive skill position players before and after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction.



METHODS: A retrospective review of all NFL quarterbacks (QB), running backs (RB), wide receivers (WR), and tight ends (TE) who sustained an isolated, unilateral ACL injury from 1988 to 2017 was conducted. Data were collected from public data sources, team releases, NFL injury reports, press releases, and other Internet resources. For each player, a matched control with similar demographics was identified. Their in-game performance post-ACL reconstruction was analyzed using fantasy football points as an outcome measure.



RESULTS: A total of 13 QBs, 30 RBs, and 29 WRs who underwent ACL reconstruction from 1988 to 2017 and who met inclusion criteria were retrospectively identified and reviewed. Of the 13 quarterbacks included in the study, there was no statistically significant difference in fantasy football points between the pre- and post-ACL reconstruction groups, as well as post-ACL and matched control groups. There was a statistically significant decrease in career fantasy football performance of running backs post-ACL reconstruction compared with matched control groups (129.6 vs 553.6; P <.0001). There was also a statistically significant decrease in per game fantasy football points post-ACL reconstruction (4.4 vs 11.2; P <.0001). Lastly, WRs also demonstrated a decrease in career fantasy football performance post-ACL reconstruction compared with matched controls (145.3 vs 460.9; P =.002). In addition, they also had a decrease in per game fantasy football performance (5.0 vs 7.7; P =.042).



CONCLUSIONS: Quarterbacks did not have a statistically significant decrease in performance following ACL reconstruction based on fantasy football performance. Conversely, both running backs and wide receivers had decreased per game and career performance post-ACL reconstruction based on their fantasy football statistics. Furthermore, RBs had the largest decline in production each season over a 3-year period following ACLR compared to QBs and WRs, respectively. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III, case-control study.



Keywords: American football

Language: en