Journal Article

Citation

Yaun JA, Rogers LW, Marshall A, McCullers JA, Madubuonwu S. Clin. Pediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00099228221093279

PMID

35499122

Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and social determinants of health (SDOH) negatively affect health outcomes. This program was developed to screen for ACEs and SDOH in the primary care setting in families with children 9 months to 5 years of age at well-child checks and provide interventions that support families and build resiliency. Programmatic criteria were identified, referral resources were developed, and a database was implemented, with 246 families enrolled in year 1; 56.9% of caregivers reported 1 or more ACEs for their child, 63% of caregivers reported an SDOH need, and 39.4% of caregivers reported both. The average number of ACEs was 0.94. This program was created to address ACEs and SDOH, to empower families, build resiliency, and provide buffers to mitigate and prevent ACEs. It provides a model that can be implemented in a primary care setting while providing wraparound resources, including integrated mental health resources and referrals, to measure the success of these interventions.


Language: en

Keywords

resilience; screening; ACEs; childhood poverty; SDOH

