Citation
Stubberud J, Hypher R, Brandt AE, Finnanger TG, Skovlund E, Andersson S, Risnes K, Rø TB. Front. Neurol. 2022; 13: e872469.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
35493829
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Among the variety of domains that may be impacted after pediatric acquired brain injury (pABI) are functional school outcomes. The purpose of this study was to identify demographic, medical, and psychological factors associated with impairments in functional school outcomes, defined as school absence, need of educational and psychological services, quality of life (QoL) in the school setting, and academic performance in children with pABI, with a specific emphasis on the significance of fatigue. MATERIALS AND METHOD: We used baseline data from a randomized controlled trial. The sample consisted of seventy-six children aged 10 to 17 (M = 13 yrs) with pABI in the chronic phase (>1 year). All completed assessments of school-related QoL, academic performance, global functioning, fatigue, IQ, behavioral problems, and executive function.
Language: en
Keywords
disability; school; cognition; fatigue; pediatric acquired brain injury