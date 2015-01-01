|
Vaswani M, Esses VM, Newby-Clark IR, Giguère B. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e804841.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
35496181
Social norm transgressions are assumed to be at the root of numerous substantial negative outcomes for transgressors. There is a prevailing notion among lay people and scholars that transgressing social norms can negatively impact one's mental health. The present research aimed to examine this assumption, focusing on clinically relevant outcomes such as anxiety and depression. The present research further aimed to examine a social cognitive process for these outcomes in the form of fear of negative evaluations as a result of one's norm transgressing behavior. Specifically, it examined whether it is negative evaluations about ourselves or about those close to us that mediates the effect of social norm transgressions, and whether those may vary as a function of culture.
Language: en
evaluation; mental health; cross-cultural differences; distress; fear; social norms