St-Pierre E, Parent S, Deslauriers-Varin N. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e856798.
35496201
This study investigated the modus operandi strategies employed by 120 coaches who committed sexual abuse toward 331 athletes under their authority. More than 2,000 Canadian court judgements and media reports were identified using online search databases. Using descriptive analysis, 51 strategies used in six modus operandi stages were identified.
sexual abuse; athletes; sports; coaches; modus operandi; sex offenders