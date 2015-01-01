Abstract

The purpose of this study was to summarize the evidence from randomized clinical trials on the effects of dance on fall risk in older adults through a systematic review with meta-analysis. Fall risk was assessed through timed up and go, Berg Balance Scale, or one-leg stand tests. Data are presented as mean differences for timed up and go test and standardized mean differences for Berg Balance Scale and one-leg stand tests between treatments with 95% confidence intervals, and calculations were performed using random effects models. Significance was accepted when p <.05. A significant difference was found between dance interventions and the control groups in the general analysis of fall risk assessed by timed up and go (mean differences: -1.446 s; 95% confidence interval [-1.586, -1.306]; p <.001) and Berg Balance Scale and one-leg stand tests (standardized mean differences: 0.737; 95% confidence interval [0.508, 0.966]; p <.001) in favor of the intervention group. Different dance interventions decreased the fall risk in older practitioners.

